SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has died after a fireworks shell he lit exploded.

The state fire marshal’s office says 57-year-old Timothy Whitney Sr., of Lewiston, died Sunday at a hospital.

Fire investigators say the fireworks shell was set into a cement cinder block outside of his son’s home in Sabattus. The fireworks exploded, sending pieces of cement into two homes, about 140 feet (42 meters) away. Authorities say Whitney was standing about 15 feet (4 meters) away when several pieces of cement struck him.

Fire investigators say Whitney lit a type of fireworks shell that only is available to licensed fireworks operators, which he was not.

Three other family members who were standing nearby were not injured.