WARREN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who’s been convicted of exposing himself more than a dozen times is in prison.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Robert Demmons, of Warren, exposed himself in the parking lot of a Rockland store over the summer and faced three counts of indecent conduct.

The Bangor Daily News reports that a judge imposed a sentenced this month of two years and six months in four separate cases. Charges included indecent conduct and violating conditions of release.

He’d recently been released after being sentenced to a year in 2016 for two separate exposure incidents. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment.