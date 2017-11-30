WARREN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who’s been convicted of exposing himself more than a dozen times is in prison.
Prosecutors say 60-year-old Robert Demmons, of Warren, exposed himself in the parking lot of a Rockland store over the summer and faced three counts of indecent conduct.
The Bangor Daily News reports that a judge imposed a sentenced this month of two years and six months in four separate cases. Charges included indecent conduct and violating conditions of release.
He’d recently been released after being sentenced to a year in 2016 for two separate exposure incidents. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW