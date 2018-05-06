OGUNQUIT, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are looking to hire scientists to manage and monitor endangered birds that nest along the state’s coast.

State documents say Maine is planning to spend about $178,000 for management and monitoring of piping plovers and least terns that live on private and public beaches between Ogunquit and Georgetown.

The two birds are listed as endangered in the state of Maine and are considered by state authorities to be at risk of localized extinction. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says it would need four to six biologists to monitor and manage the birds on 25 beaches.

The program is expected to take place this year and next. The scientists will also conduct surveys of migratory shorebirds and map feeding and roosting areas.