AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Office of the State Treasurer in Maine says it has received more than $11 million in unclaimed property in the past year and state residents should see if any of it belongs to them.
The state collects unclaimed property from organizations such as former employers, banks and utility companies. Maine officials say it’s possible for state residents to have unexpected unclaimed property due to forgotten accounts, overpaid bills and uncollected wages.
The state lists unclaimed property on the treasurer’s website. It’s possible to claim property immediately online.
___
Most Read Stories
- Half-ton of undelivered mail found in Italy postman's garage
- Higher property-tax bills to hit King County next month
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- Ticket alert: Here's how to enter the lottery for $10 'Hamilton' tickets in Seattle
- Driver kills motorcyclist, pepper-sprays witness in Granite Falls, police say
Online: https://www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov/