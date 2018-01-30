AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Office of the State Treasurer in Maine says it has received more than $11 million in unclaimed property in the past year and state residents should see if any of it belongs to them.

The state collects unclaimed property from organizations such as former employers, banks and utility companies. Maine officials say it’s possible for state residents to have unexpected unclaimed property due to forgotten accounts, overpaid bills and uncollected wages.

The state lists unclaimed property on the treasurer’s website. It’s possible to claim property immediately online.

___

Online: https://www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov/