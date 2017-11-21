AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say the number of pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles in 2017 is poised to be the highest in more than 10 years.

Patrick Adams of the Maine Department of Transportation’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety program says 18 pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle so far this year. There are also two active investigations into recent fatal accidents involving pedestrians in Portland and Augusta.

The Portland Press Herald reports there were 17 pedestrian fatalities last year. The number mostly hovered around 9 to 11 from 2006 to 2014, though there were 19 in 2015. The worst year on record for pedestrian fatalities was 1997, when there were 30.

November and December are typically the worst months of the year for pedestrian fatalities.

