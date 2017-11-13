PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is expected to consider options including burying power lines and adopting more aggressive tree cutting after a wind storm knocked out power for up to 10 days.

Democratic Rep. Seth Barry, co-chair of Joint Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, tells WGME-TV that his panel will review proposals that could’ve reduced the number and duration of the power outages.

At the peak, nearly 500,000 homes and businesses were in the dark in Maine after the storm struck before Halloween with powerful winds.

Central Maine Power spokesman John Carroll said the utility is proud of the swift and safe response to the storm. He said that if there’s going to be a review then the Maine Public Utilities Commission is in the best position to do so.