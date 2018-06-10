AUGSUTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s appropriations committee is set to meet again publicly to try to hash out a spending deal.
Lawmakers on the Legislature’s appropriations and financial affairs committee are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon.
The committee could discuss whether to move forward on a package of bills with broad support.
Lawmakers are facing looming deadlines to prevent pay cuts for direct care workers and fund county jails.
Lawmakers have until late August to decide the fate of dozens of bonds, including a $100 million transportation bond.
Some Democrats also have been urging lawmakers to direct $3.8 million in state funds to hire 100 staffers needed to expand Medicaid as voters demanded last year.