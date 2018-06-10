AUGSUTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s appropriations committee is set to meet again publicly to try to hash out a spending deal.
Lawmakers on the Legislature’s appropriations and financial affairs committee are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon.
The committee could discuss whether to move forward on a package of bills with broad support.
Lawmakers are facing looming deadlines to prevent pay cuts for direct care workers and fund county jails.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
Lawmakers have until late August to decide the fate of dozens of bonds, including a $100 million transportation bond.
Some Democrats also have been urging lawmakers to direct $3.8 million in state funds to hire 100 staffers needed to expand Medicaid as voters demanded last year.