AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon and Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau are calling lawmakers back to Augusta to deal with vetoes and unfinished business.

Lawmakers will get back to work on Wednesday, May 2, to wrap up work on school funding, tax conformity, marijuana sales and other key issues.

They will also be dealing with Gov. Paul LePage’s vetoes of bills including expanded access to a medication that reverses overdoses. LePage also vetoed a bill that to protect a $2.2 million child abuse prevention program that is slated to be eliminated this fall.

A two-thirds majority in both chambers is needed to override the veto.