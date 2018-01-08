AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is back to the drawing board on rules for implementing retail sales of marijuana.

Lawmakers who’re trying once again to sort out details of the voter-approved law legalizing recreational marijuana are holding a public hearing Monday afternoon in Augusta.

Recreational marijuana use became legal for adults last year, but there’s no way to legally buy it because Republican Gov. Paul LePage vetoed a bill created by a bipartisan task force.

The sale of recreational marijuana is technically set to become legal Feb. 1, even though there’s no way to obtain the needed license. House Republican Leader Rep. Kenneth Fredette has said lawmakers should extend the current moratorium on licenses.