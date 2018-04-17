AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are going to decide whether they need to stay in Augusta for extra days this year.

Wednesday is the Legislature’s official last day this spring but lawmakers could vote to stay longer. Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon’s spokeswoman says lawmakers have a handful of bills to consider.

But lawmakers still face the key issues of voter-approved Medicaid expansion funding and tax code changes in light of Republican President Trump’s tax reform. Some legislators have been meeting behind closed-doors to hash out compromise on such issues.

Lawmakers also must make decisions on over 100 bills that received support in the House and Senate but have languished due to lack of funding.

Lawmakers must return at some point in coming weeks to deal with Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s vetoes.