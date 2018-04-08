BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine law enforcement officials are warning of bad batches of heroin after nine overdoses across four counties in a single night.
The Bangor Daily News reports that police assume the heroin was laced with fentanyl, which is far more powerful that heroin.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department posted a warning on its Facebook page after three overdoses in Washington County and one in Hancock County. Officials say all of those victims were revived with the overdose antidote Narcan.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department posted a warning on its Facebook page, urging people to "please spread the word and urge caution."
Police said the other five overdoses occurred in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties and are not believed to be connected.