BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine law enforcement officials are warning of bad batches of heroin a spate of overdoses.

The Bangor Daily News reports that police assume the heroin was laced with fentanyl, which is far more powerful that heroin.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department posted a warning on its Facebook page after three overdoses in Washington County and one in Hancock County. Officials say all of those victims were revived with the overdose antidote Narcan.

State Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency announced Sunday that two men from Maine and one from New York had been arrested in connection with the overdoses. Troopers seized crack cocaine, suspected heroin and $934 in cash.