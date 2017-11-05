BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — A North Carolina doctor is donating more than 90 acres of land she inherited in Maine to a land trust.

The Loon Echo Land Trust says the land donated by Dr. Jenny Lee Stone of Waxhaw, North Carolina, will become the trust’s tenth preserve. The land is located at the northwestern end of Highland Lake in Bridgton, Maine.

Stone received the land from her father, Charles T. Stone, who died in 2006. Stone practices dermatologic surgery in North Carolina.

Loon Echo Executive Director Thom Perkins says the land will be preserved for future generations. It’s a northern hardwood forest that provides habitat for migratory birds, moose and bears.