ISLESBORO, Maine (AP) — Residents of a Maine island are suing the state ferry service for doubling the cost of tickets to the mainland.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday, arguing that the state Department of Transportation unfairly and wrongfully raised ferry rates to the point that Islesboro residents can no longer afford to live and do business on the island. The Bangor Daily News reports Islesboro town officials declined to comment Wednesday on the lawsuit.

The ferry service’s new rate structure was announced last month and went into effect on Monday. The state decided on a flat rate across the system — $11 for a round-trip ticket, or $30 for anyone with a car.

The state ferry service did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

