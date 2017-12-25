FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is looking to train the next generation of Maine beekeepers.

The cooperative extension is offering beginning beekeeping courses and workshops on honeybee diseases, swarm management and how to handle queen bees this winter. The courses start with the beginner beekeeping classes on Jan. 3 and the workshops continue through the middle of March.

The courses will take place at the UMaine Regional Learning Center in Falmouth. Officials with the cooperative extension say it’s a great initiation for new beekeepers as well as a good refresher for the more experienced.

___

Online: extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/agriculture/beekeeping/