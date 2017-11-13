AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say they’re notifying some 2,100 people of an incident that might have caused their personal information to be temporarily exposed.

The Maine Office of Information Technology says the potential breach happened on Sept. 21 as part of a system upgrade. The office says a contractor posted information from a Maine Department of Health and Human Services child welfare database to a third-party website not within the state system.

The office says the file included names, addresses and Social Security numbers of people who receive foster care benefits. It also had names of children and legal guardians of people in the program.

Chief Information Officer Jim Smith says the information was removed from the site. The office is offering a year of credit and identity monitoring to affected people.

___

Online: http://www.maine.gov/dafs/docs/OIT-AllClear-Letter-Sample.pdf