AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine hunters are taking to the woods to participate in the state’s expanded deer hunt.

Maine gave out more than 66,000 of the “any deer” permits, up from fewer than 46,000 last year. The deer hunt begins on Monday and lasts until Nov. 25.

Deer can be hunted all over the state, but hunters need an “any deer” permit to hunt antlerless deer in designated parts of Maine.

State officials say deer have been able to survive recent mild winters, and that means the herd can withstand more hunting.

Monday also is the first day of the fourth and final stretch of the Maine moose hunt, which lasts until Nov. 25. The hunt is limited to two wildlife management districts in southwestern Maine and the Belgrade Lakes region.