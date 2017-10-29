AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine hunters are taking to the woods to participate in the state’s expanded deer hunt.
Maine gave out more than 66,000 of the “any deer” permits, up from fewer than 46,000 last year. The deer hunt begins on Monday and lasts until Nov. 25.
Deer can be hunted all over the state, but hunters need an “any deer” permit to hunt antlerless deer in designated parts of Maine.
State officials say deer have been able to survive recent mild winters, and that means the herd can withstand more hunting.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
Monday also is the first day of the fourth and final stretch of the Maine moose hunt, which lasts until Nov. 25. The hunt is limited to two wildlife management districts in southwestern Maine and the Belgrade Lakes region.