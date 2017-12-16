AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine hunters are on the prowl for coyotes.

The state’s annual “night hunt” for coyotes begins on Saturday. It’s legal to hunt coyotes all year, but it’s only legal at night from Dec. 16 to Aug. 31.

The state has no bag or possession limit on coyotes, which live all over the state. The state has about 15,000 coyotes.

Some communities around the Northeast have called for more hunting of coyotes because of their perceived encroachment on human habitat. The animals pose little threat to humans, but will eat human garbage or pet food if it’s left available to them.

There are a handful of Maine guides who specialize in guided coyote hunting. The animals are most active at night.