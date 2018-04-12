AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House has approved for a second time a compromise bill governing marijuana retail sales, sending the measure to the Senate for final enactment.

The 102-38 vote Thursday represented a veto-proof majority. But it’s a drop in support from the House’s 112-34 vote Tuesday.

The Senate could vote again on the bill Friday. If it’s enacted, as expected, then Republican Gov. Paul LePage would have 10 days to sign, veto or let it go into law without signature.

The compromise bill eliminates marijuana social clubs, reduces the number of plants that can people can have, and prohibits sale near schools.

If it becomes law, state regulators will be tasked with drawing up rules to allow pot sales likely by 2019 or 2020.