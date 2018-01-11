SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A pair of Maine suitors is trying to lure Amazon to the Pine Tree State, although one of them is using the bidding process to the make the case for the technology giant to build a smaller project and not the second headquarters itself.

The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority and the town of Scarborough have both submitted proposals touting coastal Maine as the ideal place to locate.

The authority’s proposal suggests moving only part of the project to Brunswick, Maine. The proposal hinges on the concept of Amazon anchoring a former naval station as a high tech business complex.

Scarborough is a town of about 19,000 just south of Portland, the biggest city in the state. The town says Amazon could set up at Scarborough Downs, a venerable horse racing track in town.