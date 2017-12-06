PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A beloved Maine school bus driver battling cancer received a heartwarming surprise this week.
The Portland Press Herald reports the South Portland High School marching band performed outside Mercy Hospital’s Fore River campus Wednesday to show support for Jamie Creamer. The 46-year-old bus driver is undergoing chemotherapy for neck cancer.
Creamer has driven students in the district for 12 years, becoming a comforting presence for many. The driver cheers on school sports teams, helps out the school band and listens to students’ problems.
Creamer says it doesn’t feel like work because he’s like an uncle to the students.
Creamer’s wife, Tammy, organized the surprise performance that also included a fleet of buses. She says it’s been tough but she wants her husband to know the kids support him.
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com