HINCKLEY, Maine (AP) — Maine farmers are holding a meeting dedicated to all things involving munching on grass.

The Maine Grass Farmers Network is holding its annual grazing conference on Friday. The event is taking place at the Kennebec Valley Community College in Hinckley.

The farmers network says the keynote address will be provided by Jeremy Engh, owner of Lakota Ranch in Remington, Virginia. Cornell Cooperative Extension agricultural marketing specialist Matt LeRoux will also discuss the profitable marketing of meat.

The event also includes grazing and livestock experts who will lead sessions for graziers of varying skill levels.

The registration deadline for the conference is Monday.