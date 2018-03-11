HINCKLEY, Maine (AP) — Maine farmers are holding a meeting dedicated to all things involving munching on grass.
The Maine Grass Farmers Network is holding its annual grazing conference on Friday. The event is taking place at the Kennebec Valley Community College in Hinckley.
The farmers network says the keynote address will be provided by Jeremy Engh, owner of Lakota Ranch in Remington, Virginia. Cornell Cooperative Extension agricultural marketing specialist Matt LeRoux will also discuss the profitable marketing of meat.
The event also includes grazing and livestock experts who will lead sessions for graziers of varying skill levels.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Once silent, Stormy Daniels speaks loudly with lawsuit targeting Trump
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
The registration deadline for the conference is Monday.