AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says his longtime deputy chief of staff is stepping down.
Kathleen Newman also served as LePage’s legislative director. The Republican governor said on Monday that Newman has decided to leave her position.
Newman had previously been the president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Maine, a group that represents the construction industry. She also has operated a consulting firm that worked on issues such as political campaign management.
LePage says Newman is planning to take some time off before she “starts the next chapter of her life.” He describes Newman’s decision to leave the post as amicable.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
Newman has served as LePage’s deputy chief of staff since the beginning of his administration. He was elected in 2010.