AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says his longtime deputy chief of staff is stepping down.

Kathleen Newman also served as LePage’s legislative director. The Republican governor said on Monday that Newman has decided to leave her position.

Newman had previously been the president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Maine, a group that represents the construction industry. She also has operated a consulting firm that worked on issues such as political campaign management.

LePage says Newman is planning to take some time off before she “starts the next chapter of her life.” He describes Newman’s decision to leave the post as amicable.

Newman has served as LePage’s deputy chief of staff since the beginning of his administration. He was elected in 2010.