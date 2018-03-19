AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage is proposing to elevate the senior director of programs in the Maine State Housing Authority to director.
Dan Brennan has a quarter century of experience with MaineHousing. His nomination must be confirmed the Maine Senate.
MaineHousing has been without a director since John Gallagher retired in January. Deputy Director Peter Merrill stepped in to fill the role on a temporary basis.
LePage said the director’s post must be filled. He said MaineHousing plays an important duty in serving “our state’s most vulnerable populations.”
