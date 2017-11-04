AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage and first lady Ann LePage are holding the second of two food drives at the Blaine House.

Participants will get a tour of the governor’s mansion and light refreshments during the final food drive on Saturday. The Good Shepherd Food Bank will accept all donations.

LePage said it’s heart-warming to see friends, co-workers, students and groups like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts dropping off donations year after year.

The first family began the food drive in 2011, collecting thousands of pounds of food for pantries and shelters across Maine.