ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says he was hit by a car while bicycling in November in Florida and will need surgery.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage revealed the news about the accident Friday at Maine International Trade Day. He said he and his wife, Ann, were riding bicycles near their second home in Ormond Beach and a car knocked him off his bike. She wasn’t hurt.

LePage said he kept the accident quiet. He brushed off questions afterward, including saying it was “none of your business.”

Later, a spokesman said LePage previously mentioned the accident to legislators, members of the public and others.

LePage brought it up when saying he’d like to lead a trade mission to Taiwan before leaving office in January. He says the surgery might complicate those plans.