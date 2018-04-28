AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed a bill governing the retail sale of marijuana in Maine.
LePage said marijuana users will simply turn to existing medical marijuana rules to avoid paying additional fees imposed by lawmakers on recreational marijuana.
LePage vetoed a similar proposal last year.
Lawmakers will return on Wednesday for a vote to override his veto.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Supporters say the bill provides needed changes to the marijuana referendum approved by voters in 2016. It eliminates marijuana social clubs, reduces the number of plants that people can have and prohibits sale near schools. It also imposes new fees.