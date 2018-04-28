AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed a bill governing the retail sale of marijuana in Maine.

LePage said marijuana users will simply turn to existing medical marijuana rules to avoid paying additional fees imposed by lawmakers on recreational marijuana.

LePage vetoed a similar proposal last year.

Lawmakers will return on Wednesday for a vote to override his veto.

Supporters say the bill provides needed changes to the marijuana referendum approved by voters in 2016. It eliminates marijuana social clubs, reduces the number of plants that people can have and prohibits sale near schools. It also imposes new fees.