AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Republican Party’s executive director says he’s paying back thousands of dollars he owes in state income taxes.

Maine Revenue Services has placed a pair of tax liens totaling about $11,300 against Jason Savage for not paying income taxes in 2013 or 2014.

The debt was first reported Wednesday by the Portland Press Herald. Savage said he’s making payments and has since filed tax returns.

Savage told the Bangor Daily News that tax problems stem from a situation in his private life that he doesn’t want to discuss. He said he’s unsure of whether his income tax situation will affect his job.

The Maine Republican Party declined comment on Savage’s liens.

The Maine GOP is pushing for the elimination of Maine’s income tax.