AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine election officials are deciding how to use up to $3.3 million in federal funds to help increase election security.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine announced the funding. Both sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee that delved into the issue of election security following evidence of attempted tampering of U.S. voting systems by Russian operatives.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the funding is Maine’s share of the $380 million 2018 Help America Vote Act Election Security Grant Program, and is a part of the federal funding bill for 2018.

Kristen Muszynski, spokeswoman for Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, said the office looks forward to “determining how best to use this funding toward our goals of improving federal elections administration in Maine.”