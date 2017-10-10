AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine says it has received a reprieve from national proof-of-identity standards as it works to comply with that law.
The Maine Secretary of State, in a release, says it has received a grace period from enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act until Jan. 22.
That means Mainers can use their IDs to board commercial aircraft. The state expects to receive more time to comply.
State legislation passed this year requires Maine to comply with federal REAL ID guidelines. Such requirements include the use of facial recognition technology on license photos and the retention of copies of birth certificates.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to begin producing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses by July 2019. Federal officials will require compliant IDs to board commercial aircraft in 2020.