AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine says it has received a reprieve from national proof-of-identity standards as it works to comply with that law.

The Maine Secretary of State, in a release, says it has received a grace period from enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act until Jan. 22.

That means Mainers can use their IDs to board commercial aircraft. The state expects to receive more time to comply.

State legislation passed this year requires Maine to comply with federal REAL ID guidelines. Such requirements include the use of facial recognition technology on license photos and the retention of copies of birth certificates.

Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to begin producing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses by July 2019. Federal officials will require compliant IDs to board commercial aircraft in 2020.