CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens have found a new home for an orphaned black bear cub.

WAGM-TV reports Game Warden Alan Dudley found the cub last week in Caribou when he responded to a crash that killed its mother.

Dudley captured the cub in a dog kennel and brought it home. He then reached out to wildlife biologist Amanda DeMusz who recommended they place the young bear with an adult female bear that already had cubs.

Officials found a female bear that was being tracked by the state. They placed the orphaned cub near the bear’s den and it got saddled up to its new mother. Authorities say the sow will take care of the cub like it’s her own when they leave the den.

___

Information from: WAGM-TV, http://www.wagmtv.com