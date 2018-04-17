CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens have found a new home for an orphaned black bear cub.
WAGM-TV reports Game Warden Alan Dudley found the cub last week in Caribou when he responded to a crash that killed its mother.
Dudley captured the cub in a dog kennel and brought it home. He then reached out to wildlife biologist Amanda DeMusz who recommended they place the young bear with an adult female bear that already had cubs.
Officials found a female bear that was being tracked by the state. They placed the orphaned cub near the bear’s den and it got saddled up to its new mother. Authorities say the sow will take care of the cub like it’s her own when they leave the den.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
___
Information from: WAGM-TV, http://www.wagmtv.com