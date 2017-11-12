KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the crew of a fishing trawler that had to be rescued off the coast of New Hampshire did exceptionally well handling 25 to 30 knot winds, 6-to 8-foot waves and near zero degree wind chills.

The captain of the 65-foot Black Beauty contacted the Coast Guard early Friday evening after the boat’s transmission failed with five people and 30,000 pounds of fish on board. The Coast Guard Cutter Campbell responded, arriving on scene about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The cutter towed the vessel to Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The Black Beauty’s homeport is Scarborough, Maine. There were no injuries, and the catch was in good condition.