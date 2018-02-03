FARMINGDALE, Maine (AP) — Firewood suppliers across Maine say they can’t keep up with the demand for dry wood that people use to heat their homes.

Andy Allen of A.W. Allen Firewood of Farmingdale says the average wait time for delivery of his kiln-dried wood in the winter is about two weeks. This year it’s seven weeks and has backorders for 250 cords of wood.

The Kennebec Journal reports thousands of Maine residents were caught off guard by a warm fall that caused firewood customers to delay getting in their winter supplies.

The warm fall was followed by the October storm that cut power to tens of thousands of Mainers and then a prolonged spell of frigid weather increased demand for fuel.

In some areas seasoned firewood is selling for about $280 a cord.

