KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — A group of organizers says a food-themed festival that was canceled in the wake of sexual harassment allegations is back on.

Maine Magazine canceled this year’s Kennebunkport Festival following accusations against its owner, Kevin Thomas. The magazine’s parent company has said it’s ending its involvement with Thomas immediately, and Thomas has apologized.

A group of community organizers announced on Wednesday that the festival is also happening again. New Festival Director Emily McConnell says a group of more than 40 community members voted unanimously to independently go ahead with the event.

McConnell says the community members represent restaurants, businesses, residents and event sponsors. The festival is expected to take place from June 4 to 10.

The festival includes events such as tastings and live music.