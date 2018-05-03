KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — A group of organizers says a food-themed festival that was canceled in the wake of sexual harassment allegations is back on.
Maine Magazine canceled this year’s Kennebunkport Festival following accusations against its owner, Kevin Thomas. The magazine’s parent company has said it’s ending its involvement with Thomas immediately, and Thomas has apologized.
A group of community organizers announced on Wednesday that the festival is also happening again. New Festival Director Emily McConnell says a group of more than 40 community members voted unanimously to independently go ahead with the event.
McConnell says the community members represent restaurants, businesses, residents and event sponsors. The festival is expected to take place from June 4 to 10.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
The festival includes events such as tastings and live music.