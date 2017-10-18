ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine is considering adopting a lottery system for new scalloping licenses, which haven’t been offered in the state in eight years.
The Bangor Daily News reports the state’s considering developing a system to start issuing new licenses while protecting the long-term health of the fishery. The move is coming at a time when prices of scallops are reaching historic highs.
Maine’s 630 licensed scallop fishermen are also aging, with an average age of 51. The Maine Department of Marine Resources has said it would like to reduce the number of licenses while also letting new people into the fishery.
The lottery idea got a cool reception at a public hearing in Ellsworth last week. Some who spoke said they’d rather see an apprenticeship program, which exists in the lobster fishery.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats