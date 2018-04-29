AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is loosening restrictions on veterinarians who prescribe opioids for animals.
A new law removes a requirement that vets check the prescription history of the individual who brought in the animal. It also lifts a requirement to check Maine’s prescription monitoring system when vets provide less than a two-day supply of opioids or tranquilizers to animals in an emergency or mobile setting.
Veterinarians argued Maine’s strict opioid prescribing law didn’t consider issues like privacy concerns. One ambulatory veterinarian said Maine’s law kept her from providing medicine to a horse that died.
The law will become effective three months from the day lawmakers return to Augusta to consider vetoes. Global pharmaceutical company Mylan Laboratories along with Maine Hospital Association lobbied for the law.
