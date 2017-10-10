PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The new U.S Attorney for the District of Maine has taken the oath of office and is now the top federal law enforcement official in the state.

Halsey Frank took the oath Tuesday. He had been confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 4 after President Donald Trump nominated him in July.

Trump fired former U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty in March.

Frank was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Maine district for many years prior to becoming U.S. attorney. He has prosecuted federal crimes in the district since 1999.

Prior to that, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. from 1990 to 1999. There, he prosecuted crimes in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia and in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.