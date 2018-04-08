PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Labor’s 12 CareerCenters are kicking off a series of job fairs this spring.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage said wages are rising and unemployment is at an all-time low, so it’s a good time to “set your sights on a better-paying job.”

Maine CareerCenters can help with job searches, training, resumes and interviews.

The first job fairs were Wednesday at the Greater Portland CareerCenter and Thursday with an event hosted by the Machias CareerCenter. There will be nine more of them between April 11 and June 19.