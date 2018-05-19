LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Seven Democrats seeking to replace Republican Gov. Paul LePage are ready to make their pitches to party faithful at the Maine Democratic Convention.

Betsy Sweet, Diane Russell, Mark Eves, Donna Dion, Janet Mills, Mark Dion and Adam Cote each will have 10 minutes to address the crowd Saturday at the Colisee in Lewiston.

Afterward, keynote speaker Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas will deliver the keynote address.

The first day of the convention on Friday focused partly on the congressional races, with Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree and others speaking to a crowd of more than 2,000.

Cote said the convention is about energizing the Democratic Party by focusing on working-class issues, not bashing the current governor.