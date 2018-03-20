OAKLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican congressman has sold his house in the district, but is continuing to live on the property through a rental agreement.

Rep. Bruce Poliquin moved into the home before running for his first term in the U.S. House in 2014. The town assessor says his Oakland home sold for $450,000 on Jan. 3 to Gary and Elizabeth Ouellette of Winslow.

An adviser says Poliquin’s leasing back an apartment on the property. He brokered that deal during the sale of the home.

A spokesman said last year that Poliquin was looking to downsize. The assessor says the Oakland property included two structures, a two-story house and a lakeside camp.

Poliquin represents Maine’s sprawling, northern 2nd Congressional District. He also owns a home in Georgetown, which is in the 1st Congressional District.