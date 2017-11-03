PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Maine chefs have signed on to an amicus brief in a U.S. Supreme Court case concerning a Colorado bakery that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The “Chefs for Equality” brief was filed Monday and includes 222 chefs, bakers and restaurateurs. The Portland Press Herald reports three chefs from Maine are signatories to the brief. It says the First Amendment doesn’t allow a chef “to provide a generally offered service based on the identity of the customer.”

2017 James Beard Award-winner Mike Wiley, who owns three Portland-area restaurants, says he signed after an employee referred him.

Hallowell chef-owner Wendy Larson says she signed after she was contacted by progressive activist Betsy Sweet. Ogunquit innkeeper Robert Brown is also listed.

The case will be heard Dec. 5.

