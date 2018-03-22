AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine health officials are warning residents about an unlicensed tattoo artist who may have exposed multiple people to hepatitis C.

WGME-TV reports the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention received information about an unlicensed tattoo artist who had been working out of their East Machias home for the past six months. The state CDC says at least one client has been infected with hepatitis C.

Officials aren’t sure about the number of clients the tattoo artist has worked on.

According to officials, receiving a tattoo from an unlicensed artist increases the risk of contracting hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. They say most people infected with hepatitis B and hepatitis C have no symptoms.

