LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The Louisiana-based producer of the Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey says a $1 million expansion of its Maine bottling plant will bring at least 30 new jobs.

Boston Brands of Maine, a division of Sazerac Company, says it’s moving forward with an expansion at its Lewiston bottling plant.

The plant currently employs 130 people, and the company says an expansion would create at least 30 more full-time jobs paying between $16 to $18 an hour.

Sazerac this year fought against Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s unsuccessful prohibition on in-state sales of 50-milliliter alcohol bottles. The alcohol company threatened to reconsider its planned $1 million expansion over the proposal, which came during a political fight over bottle deposits.