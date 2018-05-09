PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Brewers’ Guild says they will be sending a shipping container filled with Maine’s craft brews to England for a beer festival.

The Maine Beer Box will have 78 beers on tap for the Leeds-based beer festival in September. The Portland Press Herald reports the box was previously shipped to Iceland last year for a June festival — the box’s first outing.

Maine beer fans will be rewarded, as the beer box will return to Maine filled with beers from the United Kingdom — in time for Portland’s Winter Session beer festival in November.

Guild Executive Director Sean Sullivan says English-style ales are the foundation for Maine’s beer industry. He adds that the Beer Box is a prominent symbol of the collaborative spirit of Maine and American craft brewers.

