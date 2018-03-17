PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine baker has been named a James Beard award finalist.

The Portland Press Herald reports Standard Baking Co. co-owner Alison Pray was named a finalist Wednesday in the Outstanding Baker category. Pray owns the Portland bakery with her husband and was a semifinalist in the same category last year.

Pray was on vacation in California when she learned the news. She says it means a lot to be recognized by people she respects in the culinary industry.

Maine had 11 finalists in major categories but Pray is the lone finalist. Pray’s up against bakeries in Massachusetts, New York, California and Illinois.

Winners will be announced on May 7. Pray says she plans on attending the ceremony in Chicago with her staff members.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com