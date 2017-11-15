AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Emergency Management Agency is sending teams into the field to verify damage from a wind storm to give Republican Gov. Paul LePage the data he needs to decide whether to ask for federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and local and county representatives are participating in the formal damage assessment on Thursday and Friday. MEMA spokeswoman Susan Faloon says the assessment will continue into next week if necessary.

The wind storm left more than half of Maine’s residents in the dark on the day before Halloween. Some didn’t get their power back for more than a week.

The data will help LePage decide whether to ask President Donald Trump for a formal disaster declaration. Such a declaration would apply to damage to public infrastructure.