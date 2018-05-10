CHICAGO (AP) — A former UPS worker has been charged in a scam that rerouted thousands of pieces of mail meant for the company’s headquarters to his small Chicago apartment.
The Chicago Tribune reports that 24-year-old Dushaun Henderson-Spruce was charged in a criminal complaint with mail theft and fraud.
The charges say Henderson-Spruce submitted a form on Oct. 26 to change the address of the company’s headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia, to his one-bedroom garden apartment.
Court records say a UPS security coordinator discovered the change Jan. 16 and postal inspectors retrieved about 3,000 pieces of mail from the apartment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
The charges say more than 10 checks addressed to UPS totaling more than $58,000 were deposited into Henderson-Spruce’s account.
Henderson-Spruce has previously said it was a mix-up and his identity may have been stolen.