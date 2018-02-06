LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. (AP) — A postal worker has been pistol whipped and robbed at a north Mississippi post office.
WREG-TV reports that a mail carrier was picking up mail at the Lake Cormorant post office when a stranger ran up with a gun. The post office is in western DeSoto County, just south of Memphis, Tennessee.
The postal service reports that the man was struck several times, but is expected to recover.
Investigators say they’re searching for the robber and trying to figure out what he took.
___
Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/